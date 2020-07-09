Law Society warns of fraudsters targeting law firms to steal funds

The Law Society has warned of fraudsters targeting law firms in a scheme to steal funds through online transfers away from the intended recipients.

Citing two cases recently, the Law Society urged clients to check with their legal firms before acting on payment requests online.

"The Law Society has recently received a number of reports from law practices relating to fraudsters attempting to divert funds from the proper recipient," said a spokesman yesterday.

In one instance, the law firm was instructed by a client company via e-mail to credit a mortgage loan to the client company's account maintained at a local bank.

The law firm then informed its crediting bank to transfer the money to the designated account.

But the next day, it received a second e-mail saying the client company wanted to change its instructions and asking to credit the mortgage loan to a foreign bank account instead.

The law firm called the client company to verify the second set of instructions, but the company denied sending the second e-mail.

No money was transferred to the foreign bank account.

In another case, fraudsters impersonated the law practice's lawyers. They sought payment from clients through an e-mail purportedly sent by a lawyer in the practice.

The Law Society said: "The change in domain name is imperceptible at first glance. The criminals are purchasing domain names very similar to the domain names of law firms to pass off as the actual law firms."

The Law Society added that fraudsters in other cases had amended invoices issued by a law practice, changed the payee details to those of a bank account other than that of the law practice, and subsequently harassed clients for payment.

"The forged invoice looked identical to the legitimate one because it bears the law practice's name," said the Law Society, which urged everyone to stay alert.

"Always check with your lawyer if you receive an e-mail requesting funds transfer or payment (by whatever mode) before taking any action. This is best done by a phone call.

"Always check with your lawyer if you receive instructions on funds transfers that deviate from your last communication with your lawyer, before taking any action."

The spokesman said some of the law practices targeted had made police reports and advised their affected clients to do the same.

In February, the Law Society warned the public of scammers who posed as senior lawyers to trick members of the public into giving them money or their e-mail account details.