Law society investigating website offering 'mentorship' to aspiring lawyers

SINGAPORE - The Law Society of Singapore has cautioned against "hungry wolves in sheep's clothing", while it investigates a website touting an expensive programme to help law students and graduates secure internship and jobs.

The website had also claimed that legal work has largely dried up due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Law schools here have denounced the site as opportunistic and fear-mongering.

Details of lawmentors.sg circulated among the legal practitioner community on Tuesday (April 28). It was shut down on the same day.

A check showed that the domain was registered by one Ang Chong Yi, whom The Straits Times has reached out to for comment.

The website claimed that the Covid-19 crisis and shrinking legal market have reduced opportunities for law graduates to practise as lawyers.

It asserted that 65 per cent of prospective lawyers now face unemployment, with many firms under a hiring freeze, and one law firm still figuring out "what to do with their current batch of practice trainees".

"Estimates for 2020 indicate that there are between 150 and 200 new associate positions available nationwide, for the 700 Bar graduates for 2020," it added.

Before it was taken down, the website offered to help Bar graduates and law students secure internships or training contracts in law firms through a placement and mentorship programme.

It claimed that its team of Singapore-qualified lawyers, all senior practitioners in large law firms or international ones, would recommend the programme applicants to hiring partners or have them directly fill vacancies within their network of firms.

For a fee equivalent to one-and-a-half to two months' of a legal associate's salary, applicants would be trained to hone their legal skills such that it would be "inevitable" that they would be hired by the law firm, the website stated.

The average monthly salary of a law graduate is $5,000, according to the results of the graduate employment survey conducted by the Ministry of Education last year.

The website additionally offered to facilitate legal tuition for law students who were below a certain class of honours in their degree, which it said would be conducted by full-time lecturers or assistant professors from local universities.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Law Society of Singapore said that the website's claims on the legal industry were speculative and unsubstantiated, and it was investigating the matter.

"We strongly caution parents and law graduates to be discerning about hungry wolves in sheep's clothing who seek to prey financially on the vulnerability of law graduates," Law Society President Gregory Vijayendran said in the statement.

All three law schools here - the National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) - have condemned the website.

"This endeavour is opportunistic in these difficult times," Professor Goh Yihan, dean of SMU's School of Law, said.

Sharing the sentiment, Professor Leslie Chew, dean of SUSS' School of Law said: "The website is clearly commercially driven, and I caution all to be circumspect about its claims."

Professor Simon Chesterman, dean of NUS' Faculty of Law, said that such fear-mongering during a public health crisis is irresponsible and misleading.

"Some law firms will, of course, face economic difficulties. But our discussions with students and employers have not suggested that firms are reneging on training contracts, nor that they intend to reduce training positions substantially," he added.

The Law Society said that trainees can apply to it for free career counselling, while law graduates can e-mail lawgraduates@lawsoc.org.sg for free career guidance.

"The Law Society would like to reassure prospective lawyers and our members that the availability of legal work and prospects for newly qualified lawyers are not as dire, stark or bleak as portrayed by the website operator," it added.