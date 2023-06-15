BRANDED CONTENT

Laughing yoga, fun workouts and art sessions: Discover ways to stay fit and unwind at this wellness event

Lift your spirits, keep in shape and learn from celeb trainers at the Wellness Festival Singapore 2023, happening between June 17 and July 9

Spinning Class at Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport
The Wellness Festival Singapore returns for its second year with 180 programmes islandwide. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD
Whether you are looking for new ways to de-stress and get fit or hoping to keep your children engaged during the school holidays, you’ll have ideas galore to choose from islandwide.

From June 17 to July 9, the Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) 2023  will be back bigger and better for its second year, featuring more than 180 programmes including meditation masterclasses, art workshops to high-energy workouts and healthy dining sessions.

According to Mr Yap Chin Siang, deputy chief executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), “The Wellness Festival Singapore plays a key role in positioning Singapore as a leading Urban Wellness destination that prioritises holistic well-being. With the increase in awareness amongst locals and travellers on the importance of wellness, we are also seeing the launch of new and unique offerings in the wellness space to meet these demands.

At WFS 2023, festival-goers can look forward to novel experiences that refresh traditional mind and body fitness concepts with a unique local twist.”

Activities and events will take place across the island, from the Wellness Experience Space anchor event at Marina Bay Sands (see more information below) to the Zentosa LiveWell Festival on Sentosa and The Gallery Wellness Festival by the National Gallery Singapore, where you will learn more about holistic wellness.

You can also enjoy cardio-filled days at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport and floral arrangement workshops at the National Gallery Singapore. There are both free and ticketed events.

“With a wider range of offerings available at this year’s edition, I encourage both locals and visitors to take part in the festival and at the same time, explore more of what Singapore has to offer, ” adds Mr Yap.

Here is a round-up of some of the exciting activities happening in the next few weeks.

Work that body

Get your heart beating and burn some calories by moving to the rhythm of live acoustic songs and sparring with mixed martial arts world champions.

Acoustic gym time with Tyen

Acoustic Gym Time with Tyen Singapore Wellness Festival 2023
Celebrity trainer Tyen will conduct a no-equipment workout while singing acoustic songs. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Love moving to live music? Let Tyen Rasif, one of Singapore’s top fitness influencers, lead you on a first-of-its-kind fitness experience with a full-body, no-equipment workout routine as she serenades you with acoustic covers at the same time. As a celebrity personal trainer behind Singapore’s first personal training app and the host of YouTube wellness series No Sweat, Ms Rasif has more than 110,000 Instagram followers who love her useful and also tongue-in-cheek posts and videos about fitness. 

When: June 18 
Time: 10.30 -11.30am and  2-3pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands 
Fee: $15 per person, book your tickets now
 

MMA class with world champions

MMA Class with World Champions Singapore Wellness Festival 2023
Pick up Muay Thai, boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu movements from a world champion. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Here is your chance to pick up basic muscle strengthening Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) movements from Singaporean world champion professional fighter Amir Khan from Evolve MMA. This martial arts-inspired workout combines elements from different martial disciplines including Muay Thai, boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The class is open to everyone, regardless of fitness level. 

When: July 1,10.30-11.30am; and July 7, 5.30-6.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $49 per person, book your tickets now
 

“Daylight to neon nights” trampoline fitness fiesta

Capitaland Daylight to Neon Nights Trampoline Fitness Fiesta Singapore Wellness Festival 2023
Bounce on a trampoline to heart-pumping music and neon lights. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Workouts don’t get more fun than this. A great way to get yourself out of an exercise rut, this low-impact trampoline bounce session is done to heart-pumping music and will help you to burn calories, build strength and improve coordination. Do it during the day or as the sun sets and when the bright neon lights come alive. There are seven sessions per date. Admission is free. 

When: July 1, 2, 8 and 9 
Time: 2p-9pm
Where: Plaza Singapura, Level 1 Courtyard 
Register via the Healthy365 app
 

For your mental wellness

Find new ways to decompress, including relaxing with a mini sound bath or getting creative with fresh flower arrangements.

ASMR Soundbath & Workshop

ASMR Soundbath Workshop Singapore Wellness Festival
Enjoy the calming benefits of ASMR in a mini sound bath. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, which refers to the tingly yet relaxing sensation that certain aural, visual and tactile stimuli bring about in you. The calming effect of ASMR has been likened to that of meditation. This session is created and conducted by Singaporean ASMR artist, Melinda Lauw who will guide you through a mini sound bath performed with both traditional instruments and ASMR triggers, and soothing exercises. You will also get to try performing ASMR for yourself and in pairs or small groups.

When: June 18, 6.30-7.30pm; and  July 6, 7-8pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now 
 

Floral Expressions

Floral Expressions Singapore Wellness Festival
Get in touch with your feelings and learn tips on flower arrangement at the Floral Expressions workshop. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

If flowers are your love language, sign up for this floral arrangement workshop by Maureen Luo, founder of The Lily Field and a counsellor in training. During the session she will help you tap into the restorative health benefits of being one with nature while picking up useful tips on flower arrangements. It’s a great way to spend the afternoon with your girlfriends or as a mother-daughter bonding session. You will also get to bring home a fresh flower arrangement. 

When: June 18, 4-6pm; and June 25, 4-6pm
Where: National Gallery Singapore, Level 1, Supreme Court Foyer
Fee: $30 per person (includes general admission), book your tickets now
 

Art for Rest and Restoration

Art for Restoration Singapore Wellness Festival
Find your inner balance while working with a variety of art techniques at the Art for Rest and Restoration workshop. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Art isn’t only a sight for sore eyes, it can also be a mood lifter and a reminder of how rest should be a priority in our hectic lives. Guided by registered art therapist Yoko Choi, this hands-on workshop will show you how to get in touch with your inner needs and emotions using watercolours, tempera paints, collage processes and even breathing exercises. No art experience is required and admission is free.

When: July 7, 6.30-8.30pm
Where: Yishun Public Library

When: July 9, 2-4pm
Where: Woodlands Regional Library
 

For family bonding

Take the children out for the holiday break and bond over belly laughs or gentle movement exercises.

Laugh itch off

Laugh Itch Off Singapore Wellness Festival
Relieve stress and increase your energy with laughing exercises and yoga breathing. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

What does a popular skin-soothing cream Suu Balm have in common with Laughing Yoga? Both can improve your quality of life. At this activity, try out laughing yoga which combines laughing exercises with yoga breathing to relieve stress and increase energy levels. It’s ideal for all fitness levels and ages, even the little ones. Here’s more reason to be happy: you will receive a goodie bag worth $40 from Suu Balm too.

When: June 28, 7-8pm); and July 9, 3.30-4.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now
 

Family movement and art mindfulness

Family Movement Art Mindfulness Singapore Wellness Festival
Learn a range of mindfulness techniques including yoga partner poses. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Organised by the Canvass Mindfulness Centre, this workshop will help you let go of judgements and fear through the use of yoga partner poses, breathwork, as well as mindful and creative activities. The result: less tension, more awareness of the present moment and restored balance for your body, mind and heart.   

When: June 18 
Time:  3.30-4.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
Fee: $11 per person, book your tickets now
 

Qigong with your family

Qi Gong with your Family Singapore Wellness Festival
Gentle qigong movements will strengthen your mind and body. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

A century-old traditional Chinese exercise, qigong uses a series of easy-to-learn, repetitive gentle stretching and meditative movements that will help you de-stress and be more connected with your breathing. Qigong is said to decrease anxiety, improve blood flow and your balance. It is also very easy to pick up, making it suitable for everyone in the family, even your mini fitness enthusiasts. This session by SainHealth includes a health talk by a nutritionist who will share how good eating habits enhance your well-being further. 

When: June 29, 10.30-11.30am’ and July 4, 5.30-6.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now 

Give yourself a well-deserved break at the Wellness Experience Space

Wellness space Singapore Wellness Festival 2023
Indulge in a range of exciting activities with the relaxing views of Marina Bay as your backdrop. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

This multi-sensory pop-up, an anchor event of the Wellness Festival Singapore, will let you experience wellness in many innovative ways. Think installations, masterclasses and workshops.

First, release your emotions on the cathartic punching bags in the Active Arena where you can also balance on a slackline and swing across a gentle obstacle course. Next, indulge in some ASMR by interacting with floating cubes of textured materials.

Then venture into the Mirror Scent Trail with an “urban jungle” – but not the one you know day in and day out – where three unique scents symbolise the ebb and flow of everyday life.

Feeling all relaxed by now? Try your hand at Sound Bath Jamming before retreating into the Masterclass Space with its relaxing views of Marina Bay. Drop in here for free mindful colouring activities when classes are not in session.

Complete your idyllic day with healthy and nourishing drinks and snacks at the Wellness F&B Zone which includes vendors such as Love Handle, Frozt, and Wake The Crew.

For more information visit the Wellness Experience Space.

Wellness Festival logo

