Laughing yoga, fun workouts and art sessions: Discover ways to stay fit and unwind at this wellness event

Whether you are looking for new ways to de-stress and get fit or hoping to keep your children engaged during the school holidays, you’ll have ideas galore to choose from islandwide.
From June 17 to July 9, the Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) 2023 will be back bigger and better for its second year, featuring more than 180 programmes including meditation masterclasses, art workshops to high-energy workouts and healthy dining sessions.
According to Mr Yap Chin Siang, deputy chief executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), “The Wellness Festival Singapore plays a key role in positioning Singapore as a leading Urban Wellness destination that prioritises holistic well-being. With the increase in awareness amongst locals and travellers on the importance of wellness, we are also seeing the launch of new and unique offerings in the wellness space to meet these demands.
At WFS 2023, festival-goers can look forward to novel experiences that refresh traditional mind and body fitness concepts with a unique local twist.”
Activities and events will take place across the island, from the Wellness Experience Space anchor event at Marina Bay Sands (see more information below) to the Zentosa LiveWell Festival on Sentosa and The Gallery Wellness Festival by the National Gallery Singapore, where you will learn more about holistic wellness.
You can also enjoy cardio-filled days at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport and floral arrangement workshops at the National Gallery Singapore. There are both free and ticketed events.
“With a wider range of offerings available at this year’s edition, I encourage both locals and visitors to take part in the festival and at the same time, explore more of what Singapore has to offer, ” adds Mr Yap.
Here is a round-up of some of the exciting activities happening in the next few weeks.
Work that body
Get your heart beating and burn some calories by moving to the rhythm of live acoustic songs and sparring with mixed martial arts world champions.
Acoustic gym time with Tyen
Love moving to live music? Let Tyen Rasif, one of Singapore’s top fitness influencers, lead you on a first-of-its-kind fitness experience with a full-body, no-equipment workout routine as she serenades you with acoustic covers at the same time. As a celebrity personal trainer behind Singapore’s first personal training app and the host of YouTube wellness series No Sweat, Ms Rasif has more than 110,000 Instagram followers who love her useful and also tongue-in-cheek posts and videos about fitness.
When: June 18
Time: 10.30 -11.30am and 2-3pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $15 per person, book your tickets now
MMA class with world champions
Here is your chance to pick up basic muscle strengthening Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) movements from Singaporean world champion professional fighter Amir Khan from Evolve MMA. This martial arts-inspired workout combines elements from different martial disciplines including Muay Thai, boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The class is open to everyone, regardless of fitness level.
When: July 1,10.30-11.30am; and July 7, 5.30-6.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $49 per person, book your tickets now
“Daylight to neon nights” trampoline fitness fiesta
Workouts don’t get more fun than this. A great way to get yourself out of an exercise rut, this low-impact trampoline bounce session is done to heart-pumping music and will help you to burn calories, build strength and improve coordination. Do it during the day or as the sun sets and when the bright neon lights come alive. There are seven sessions per date. Admission is free.
When: July 1, 2, 8 and 9
Time: 2p-9pm
Where: Plaza Singapura, Level 1 Courtyard
Register via the Healthy365 app
For your mental wellness
Find new ways to decompress, including relaxing with a mini sound bath or getting creative with fresh flower arrangements.
ASMR Soundbath & Workshop
ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, which refers to the tingly yet relaxing sensation that certain aural, visual and tactile stimuli bring about in you. The calming effect of ASMR has been likened to that of meditation. This session is created and conducted by Singaporean ASMR artist, Melinda Lauw who will guide you through a mini sound bath performed with both traditional instruments and ASMR triggers, and soothing exercises. You will also get to try performing ASMR for yourself and in pairs or small groups.
When: June 18, 6.30-7.30pm; and July 6, 7-8pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now
Floral Expressions
If flowers are your love language, sign up for this floral arrangement workshop by Maureen Luo, founder of The Lily Field and a counsellor in training. During the session she will help you tap into the restorative health benefits of being one with nature while picking up useful tips on flower arrangements. It’s a great way to spend the afternoon with your girlfriends or as a mother-daughter bonding session. You will also get to bring home a fresh flower arrangement.
When: June 18, 4-6pm; and June 25, 4-6pm
Where: National Gallery Singapore, Level 1, Supreme Court Foyer
Fee: $30 per person (includes general admission), book your tickets now
Art for Rest and Restoration
Art isn’t only a sight for sore eyes, it can also be a mood lifter and a reminder of how rest should be a priority in our hectic lives. Guided by registered art therapist Yoko Choi, this hands-on workshop will show you how to get in touch with your inner needs and emotions using watercolours, tempera paints, collage processes and even breathing exercises. No art experience is required and admission is free.
When: July 7, 6.30-8.30pm
Where: Yishun Public Library
When: July 9, 2-4pm
Where: Woodlands Regional Library
For family bonding
Take the children out for the holiday break and bond over belly laughs or gentle movement exercises.
Laugh itch off
What does a popular skin-soothing cream Suu Balm have in common with Laughing Yoga? Both can improve your quality of life. At this activity, try out laughing yoga which combines laughing exercises with yoga breathing to relieve stress and increase energy levels. It’s ideal for all fitness levels and ages, even the little ones. Here’s more reason to be happy: you will receive a goodie bag worth $40 from Suu Balm too.
When: June 28, 7-8pm); and July 9, 3.30-4.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now
Family movement and art mindfulness
Organised by the Canvass Mindfulness Centre, this workshop will help you let go of judgements and fear through the use of yoga partner poses, breathwork, as well as mindful and creative activities. The result: less tension, more awareness of the present moment and restored balance for your body, mind and heart.
When: June 18
Time: 3.30-4.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
Fee: $11 per person, book your tickets now
Qigong with your family
A century-old traditional Chinese exercise, qigong uses a series of easy-to-learn, repetitive gentle stretching and meditative movements that will help you de-stress and be more connected with your breathing. Qigong is said to decrease anxiety, improve blood flow and your balance. It is also very easy to pick up, making it suitable for everyone in the family, even your mini fitness enthusiasts. This session by SainHealth includes a health talk by a nutritionist who will share how good eating habits enhance your well-being further.
When: June 29, 10.30-11.30am’ and July 4, 5.30-6.30pm
Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands
Fee: $10 per person, book your tickets now