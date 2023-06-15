Laughing yoga, fun workouts and art sessions: Discover ways to stay fit and unwind at this wellness event

Whether you are looking for new ways to de-stress and get fit or hoping to keep your children engaged during the school holidays, you’ll have ideas galore to choose from islandwide.

From June 17 to July 9, the Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) 2023 will be back bigger and better for its second year, featuring more than 180 programmes including meditation masterclasses, art workshops to high-energy workouts and healthy dining sessions.

According to Mr Yap Chin Siang, deputy chief executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), “The Wellness Festival Singapore plays a key role in positioning Singapore as a leading Urban Wellness destination that prioritises holistic well-being. With the increase in awareness amongst locals and travellers on the importance of wellness, we are also seeing the launch of new and unique offerings in the wellness space to meet these demands.

At WFS 2023, festival-goers can look forward to novel experiences that refresh traditional mind and body fitness concepts with a unique local twist.”

Activities and events will take place across the island, from the Wellness Experience Space anchor event at Marina Bay Sands (see more information below) to the Zentosa LiveWell Festival on Sentosa and The Gallery Wellness Festival by the National Gallery Singapore, where you will learn more about holistic wellness.

You can also enjoy cardio-filled days at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport and floral arrangement workshops at the National Gallery Singapore. There are both free and ticketed events.

“With a wider range of offerings available at this year’s edition, I encourage both locals and visitors to take part in the festival and at the same time, explore more of what Singapore has to offer, ” adds Mr Yap.

Here is a round-up of some of the exciting activities happening in the next few weeks.

Work that body

Get your heart beating and burn some calories by moving to the rhythm of live acoustic songs and sparring with mixed martial arts world champions.

Acoustic gym time with Tyen