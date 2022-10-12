Lauded for training youth to support their peers in distress

The founder of a youth-focused mental health organisation as well as a social enterprise and its corporate partners received awards on Tuesday for their efforts to train young people and social sector staff to better help others.

President Halimah Yacob gave out awards to the 11 winners of the annual President's Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards held by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre at the Istana.

In her speech, she praised individuals and organisations that used their areas of expertise to help those in need.

Mr Cho Ming Xiu, 35, who founded mental health organisation Campus PSY, received a Leader of Good Award. He said students face an increasingly competitive academic environment, with pressure to take on internships on top of their studies.

Young parents also struggle to care for their children while working from home, he said.

"Social media exacerbates all the stresses because young people will see their friends sharing their achievements... and sometimes they feel they're not doing well enough compared with their peers," he added.

He said young people struggling with their mental health are still not seeking help for fear of getting judged by peers as being weak and not good enough, as well as worrying about confidentiality issues, which may hinder future scholarship or job opportunities.

Campus PSY trains up to 150 young people every two years to identify signs of distress, listen actively, express empathy and learn how to respond to suicidal peers. They go on to set up mental health communities in their schools to support peers in distress.

Two initiatives by social enterprises and corporations received the City of Good Award, which recognises cross-sector partnerships that make an impact.

Social enterprise Empact worked with Procter & Gamble and Credit Suisse to develop the Pro Bono School, which trains social sector staff to improve their organisations' operational processes and corporate governance.

It hopes to plug the skills gap in some resource-strapped social organisations, where staff may take on multiple roles, including corporate functions they do not have expertise in, said a spokesman.

A total of 1,289 social sector leaders from 413 organisations have taken part in over 37 Pro Bono School sessions.

Agape Connecting People worked with Barclays bank to open its training and job placement centre in 2021 to help former offenders and single mothers secure jobs.

Volunteers from Barclays train them in digital and financial literacy, resume-writing and interview skills. The initiative has since found jobs for over 180 people.

Mr Joseph See, Agape's chief executive, said: "They have been placed in front-line roles both in service and sales in the hospitality, healthcare and logistics sectors, and we are getting a lot of demand and requests from inclusive employers because the economy is opening up."