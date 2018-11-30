Lauded for good governance

When it comes to good governance, Sata CommHealth, a charity which runs medical centres, leads the way.

Its board members, for example, do self and peer assessments and also rate the chairman on a set of competencies.

Said its chairman Theresa Goh: "The assessments enable board members to uncover their hidden strengths and blind spots with regard to specific behaviour, and also to calibrate their own perceptions against the perceptions of others. This allows board development to be more focused, observable and tracked for improvement."

Sata CommHealth, which has about 250 full-time and temporary staff and had $17.7 million in income last year, won the Charity Governance Award for charities in the large category, defined as those having a gross annual income of at least $10 million. The award recognises charities with the highest standards of governance.

Mindset Care bagged the award in the small charity category for those with an annual income of less than $1 million, while Club Rainbow (Singapore) won in the medium-sized category for charities with income between $1 million and less than $10 million.

The Jardine Matheson Group in Singapore, which includes Dairy Farm Singapore and Jardine Cycle and Carriage, set up Mindset Care in 2011 to help people suffering from mental health conditions.

It has two full-time staff and had $282,277 in income last year. It has, for example, set up the Mindset Learning Hub to give those recovering from mental illnesses job training.

Theresa Tan