Latin America on show at Paragon

The crafts, colour and culture of 10 Latin American countries are on display in Paragon shopping centre as part of the mall's partnership with the Latin American Chamber of Commerce, Singapore. Enjoy song and dance performances, an exhibition of the countries' national costumes and a showcase of the region's art and crafts until Sept 23. Flight To The Fantastico was officially opened yesterday by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sam Tan and Dr Pablo Lizana-Allende, the honorary president of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce, Singapore. It is supported by the embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela. Twelve handcrafted hyacinth macaws, which are native to parts of South America, have been set up in the main atrium. Each gem-encrusted bird was designed by Raffles Design Institute students, and is up for "adoption" to raise money for The Business Times Budding Artists Fund to nurture and develop young artistic talent. Shoppers who vote for their favourite macaw online stand a chance to win $50 Singapore Press Holdings Malls vouchers.