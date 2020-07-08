Latest news on the GE

Published
36 min ago

Our newsroom is working round the clock to bring you the latest news on the general election across all our platforms.

This includes late-breaking developments, which result in us going to press later than usual. As a result, some readers might receive their copy of the paper a little later.

News updates will be available on our ST website, GE2020 live blog and e-mail newsletter, as well as our e-paper versions of ST. We apologise for any delays, and thank you for your support for The Straits Times.

Singapore GE2020: Get full election coverage on our dedicated site here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 08, 2020, with the headline 'Latest news on the GE'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content