Latest news on the GE

Our newsroom is working round the clock to bring you the latest news on the general election across all our platforms.

This includes late-breaking developments, which result in us going to press later than usual. As a result, some readers might receive their copy of the paper a little later.

News updates will be available on our ST website, GE2020 live blog and e-mail newsletter, as well as our e-paper versions of ST. We apologise for any delays, and thank you for your support for The Straits Times.