Latest household vouchers rolled out amid rising costs

With the war in Ukraine pushing up prices, all Singaporean households have been offered some immediate help to address the rising cost of living.

They can now collect $100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to spend at more than 16,000 participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

The latest vouchers, benefiting up to 1.22 million Singaporean households, can be collected digitally starting yesterday and used until Dec 31 together with the vouchers released last year.

Announcing this, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that prices are expected to remain high for now and he had decided to bring forward the distribution of this tranche of vouchers as a small gesture of support for affected households.

The vouchers are part of the $560 million Household Support Package he unveiled at Budget 2022. They are being given out less than five months after CDC Vouchers 2021 were rolled out on Dec 13 last year to defray daily expenses and support heartland merchants and hawkers hit by the pandemic.

Another two tranches - with each household entitled to collect $200 in vouchers in each tranche - will be disbursed early next year and in 2024, with major supermarkets roped in, said Mr Wong.

These two tranches had also been announced at Budget 2022, as part of the enhanced $6.6 billion Assurance Package to blunt the impact of the coming goods and services (GST) tax increase.

Mr Wong said yesterday that the original plan was to implement this year's CDC voucher distribution in the second half of the year. He decided to bring it forward amid rising prices caused by the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions. "Even countries that are oil and gas exporters are facing higher prices, let alone a small and open economy like Singapore that imports almost everything we consume," he said.

"So we do have to brace ourselves for higher prices for some time. But rest assured that the Government will continue to do our utmost to help cushion the impact for Singaporeans, especially for our lower-and middle-income families."

Besides the vouchers, Mr Wong noted the Government is providing other forms of help to Singaporeans - and stands ready to step in again, if the situation worsens.

The first tranche of service and conservancy charges (S&CC) and GST Voucher (GSTV) U-Save utilities rebates was disbursed last month. Another three rounds will be disbursed in July, October and next January. The payouts are part of the enhanced permanent GSTV scheme and Household Support Package announced at Budget 2022 to defray GST and other living expenses.

This means that those living in four-room HDB flats, for example, will receive rebates worth about four months of their utility bills and 2½ months of their S&CC for the whole of financial year 2022, said Mr Wong.

He said that more than 1.1 million households, or 93 per cent, have claimed their 2021 vouchers within the last five months.

As with the last tranche, only one family member is required to log in to his Singpass account to claim the CDC vouchers on behalf of his household at go.gov.sg/cdcv

Upon signing up, a link for the CDC vouchers will be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the claimant, who can share the vouchers with other household members via the same link.

Digital ambassadors at various community centres and existing SG Digital Community Hubs will provide assistance to residents who need help. Where needed, there will also be the option of printing hard-copy vouchers.

Residents can visit https://go.gov.sg/cdcvouchersmerchants to find the list of participating merchants. Merchants will also display the CDC voucher decal.