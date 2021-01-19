Tan Chuan-Jin cautions against complacency during Chinese New Year amid latest Covid-19 cluster

SINGAPORE - In the light of the latest Covid-19 cluster linked to a police para-veterinarian, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has cautioned Singapore residents against complacency during the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

"In many Western countries, extensive celebrations, without paying attention to safe measures, during the Christmas holiday periods also exacerbated the situations," he said in a Facebook post on Monday night (Jan 18).

Mr Tan joined Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chairman of the Covid-19 task force, in urging Singapore residents to follow safe management measures as new community cases emerge.

Their appeal came after four cases linked to the latest cluster did not seek medical treatment even though they fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

Three of those infected, who lost their sense of taste, were tested for Covid-19 only after being contacted by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The cluster emerged after a 32-year-old police para-vet working at 2 Mowbray Road tested positive on Jan 13. The officer felt feverish after returning home from work on Jan 11.

All his close contacts, including family members and co-workers, are now in quarantine.

The 25 police dogs which were in contact with him in the past 14 days before the onset of his symptoms were cleared of Covid-19, said the police on Jan 15. They were tested using a polymerase chain reaction test recommended by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The para-vet's wife was the second case added to the cluster on Jan 16.

A 28-year-old prison staff officer at the Singapore Prison Service, she developed acute respiratory symptoms on Jan 14. She did not interact with prison inmates and mainly worked from home.

Two more cases were linked to the cluster on Jan 17, including a police administrative officer who also works at 2 Mowbray Road.

The 44-year-old Singaporean man developed a dry throat on Jan 7 but did not seek medical treatment.

As part of special testing operations, he was tested on Jan 15 and his positive result came back the next day.

The fourth case is a 44-year-old Singaporean homemaker who is a family member of the police administrative officer. She did not seek medical treatment despite having a fever and chills on Jan 9, and losing her sense of smell and taste on Jan 13.

Upon tracing the police administrative officer's contacts, MOH contacted her on Jan 16 and she was tested after reporting her symptoms.

Two more family members of the police administrative officer were added to the cluster on Monday, including his wife.

They did not see a doctor despite experiencing symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, diarrhoea as well as losing the sense of taste and smell.

They were tested after reporting symptoms on Jan 16 and were confirmed to be positive on Sunday.

Common symptoms for Covid-19

Having a cough, sore throat, or a runny nose?

Make sure you see a doctor even though these might feel like common flu symptoms. They could also mean Covid-19.

"A misconception is that one has to feel unwell or must have fever before seeking treatment," said Dr Ling Li Min, an infectious diseases physician at the Rophi Clinic.

Many of the Covid-19 cases reported are, in fact, asymptomatic.

Another key symptom is the loss of smell or taste, said Dr Ling.

This was observed for three cases in the latest local cluster linked to the police para-veterinarian.

Everyone in the meantime should continue to take precautions, as the pandemic is not over yet.

"This is a reminder to us all that Covid-19 is still out there, so don't let up on the masking, hand hygiene and social distancing measures," added Dr Ling.