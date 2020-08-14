Latest askST@NLB talks to kick off on Aug 28 in new video format

The latest series of askST@NLB talks kicks off on Aug 28, in a new video format but similarly tackling hot topics of the day.

Straits Times invest editor Tan Ooi Boon and SingCapital chief executive Alfred Chia will headline the first talk, which is on how to manage one's money amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The talks, which started in 2016, are a collaboration between The Straits Times and the National Library Board (NLB).

Helmed by Straits Times journalists, they take on everyday topics such as current affairs, finance, education, health and lifestyle.

They were previously held at the Central Public Library in Victoria Street, before being produced as podcasts from May to June because of the pandemic.

This new series will be recorded at the Singapore Press Holdings' guest lounge and broadcast monthly on The Straits Times' Facebook page.

Readers can submit questions for Mr Tan and Mr Chia to address in their talk via str.sg/askstAUG by 7pm next Wednesday.

Mr Tan said: "Just like for our health and well-being, we need to take active steps to plan ahead so that our financial health is in good condition to last us through our lifetime.

"Alfred and I hope that we can share practical tips on how families can generate some income, reduce debts as well as plan for the future so that we won't need to worry when the next rainy day hits us."

Mr Chia said: "We are living in unprecedented times and may feel lost in financial management. However, there are others who see this as tremendous investment opportunities. I'm excited to work with Ooi Boon to share different financial strategies which will be useful to navigate uncertain times."

There will be 12 sessions released between this month and June next year. Each recording will be about 45 minutes to an hour long. The speakers will spend the first half discussing topical issues, before answering some questions sent in earlier from the public.

The second talk, which will be available from Sept 25, features Straits Times senior health correspondent Joyce Teo and Ms Angie Chew, who was named Singaporean of The Year last year for her advocacy for mental wellness.

Ms Chew is also the CEO of Brahm Centre, a charity that offers health education and mental support.

They will discuss how people can stay sane during the economic downturn and emerge from the pandemic more resilient.

Details on how to send in questions to Ms Teo and Ms Chew will be released at a later date.

NLB director of communications, relations and development Sabitri Devi said: "We are delighted to continue the fifth edition of the askST@NLB talks with The Straits Times. The topics of the talks have been relevant in creating strong audience engagement.

"We hope the upcoming talks pertaining to Covid-19 are useful as our society continues to learn how to cope with the impact of the pandemic. For those who want to read and learn more about these topics, we will be also showcasing related resources from our collections on the askST@NLB microsite."