Later delivery tomorrow

Your copy of The Straits Times will arrive later than usual tomorrow as we will be holding back our printing presses to take in the latest news on the general election.

Our newsroom will be working through the night to do so and we will strive to get the paper to you by around noon.

The ST website, including our live GE2020 blog, will be updated through the night with all the latest developments. ST subscribers can also read the e-paper version of the newspaper from 7am tomorrow by scanning the QR code here.

Thank you for your understanding and support for The Straits Times.