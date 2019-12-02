Late veteran union leader lauded for his contributions

Veteran unionist G. Muthukumarasamy, who was secretary-general of the Amalgamated Union of Public Daily Rated Workers, died last Friday. He was 68.

His children remember him as a union leader first and a father second. The younger of his two sons, Mr M. Kunalan, once came home to find his father in tears.

"I asked him, 'Pa, why are you crying?'. He told me his union members finally got their hardship allowance after a long struggle. That was the love he had for his union," said Mr Kunalan, 38.

But Mr Muthukumarasamy never neglected his familial duties, his elder son M. Saravana, 42, stressed. "He was always there for us when we needed (him), but he also taught us how to be independent."

Affectionately known as Brother Kumar to many, Mr Muthukumarasamy was being given intravenous antibiotics for a lung infection when his heart stopped suddenly in hospital, Mr Kunalan said at his father's wake yesterday.

Mr Muthukumarasamy joined the union as a member in 1992 - the same year it was formed - when he was working for the then Public Works Department as a daily rated wireman. Over the years, he upgraded his skills and later became a senior electrician. He became the union's secretary-general in 2002.

One initiative he pushed for was funeral funding support for union members. Mr Kunalan said his own family is now benefiting from that as the union has helped to defray the costs of his father's funeral.

Mr K. Raman, the union's general treasurer, said one of Mr Muthukumarasamy's unrealised goals was to lift the average wage of the union's 500 members to $2,000 a month. Most now earn an average of $1,600 doing jobs like cleaning and maintenance work for government agencies and statutory boards.

Mr Raman, who intends to run for secretary-general in the next union election to succeed Mr Muthukumarasamy, said: "He taught me not to ever give up. I will fight for this with my team."

Also at the wake in the void deck of Block 228 Jurong East Street 21 were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

In a condolence letter to Mr Muthukumarasamy's wife, National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew and secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said Mr Muthukumarasamy's contributions to the labour movement were "numerous and enormous".

They noted that he persuaded daily rated workers from statutory boards to upgrade their skills when the Government launched the National Skills Recognition System in 2000. "Despite the fact that these workers were not highly educated and found attending classes a challenge, he was not fazed," they said.

In 2015, Mr Muthukumarasamy was one of 10 who delivered eulogies at the funeral service of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. He spoke of how Mr Lee had left a deep impression on him with his beliefs in tripartism.

In 2017, Mr Muthukumarasamy was part of the election team for President Halimah Yacob, who called him a "very good friend" and praised his passion for and commitment to the welfare of low-income workers. Madam Halimah, who attended Mr Muthukumarasamy's wake last Saturday, later said in a Facebook post: "The labour movement has lost a strong and dedicated leader but his contributions will be remembered."

Mr Muthukumarasamy was cremated at Mandai Crematorium yesterday. He is survived by his wife - Madam Rajah Mani S. Manickam - their two sons, two daughters and four grandchildren.