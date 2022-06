SINGAPORE - The last Singaporean fugitive from terror group Jemaah Islamiah (JI), who fled overseas more than 20 years ago and was part of plans to bomb high-profile targets here, has been brought back and detained by the authorities.

Mohamed Hassan Saynudin, 48, who was a senior member of the Singapore JI network, was detained in April under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for his involvement in terrorist-related activities.