Laser skin treatments, full-course meals: Luxury life of pets in Korea

SEOUL - Treating oneself to a full-course meal and a laser skin treatment at a high-end dermatologist sounds like something out of the life of the super rich.

In South Korea, it’s a reality for some of its luckiest pets.

La Peau Claire, a skin clinic located in Seoul’s affluent Cheongdam-dong, provides laser treatment services for cats and dogs.

Opened in April, it is a trailblazer in Korea’s pet dermatology industry, and the first-ever vet clinic to treat pet skin problems and allergic conditions with a laser.

When receiving treatment, cats and dogs wear laser-safe goggles shaped like hearts and flowers to protect their eyes.

Owners can either watch their pets receiving treatments or wait outside with a cup of free coffee.

La Peau Claire’s main treatment is called the “dual laser” treatment, which is used to alleviate allergic reactions.

It utilises a laser which is commonly used by dermatologists to treat human skin issues, including acne.

It costs 245,000 won ($247) for a package of five sessions. Additional fees may be incurred for private consultations and allergy tests.

Demand for veterinary laser therapy has been steadily growing in the United States in recent years, according to the American Animal Hospital Association, the only accredited organisation for companion animal hospitals in the US and Canada.

“Traditionally, dogs and cats would be prescribed with ointments and pills to treat allergic reactions on their skin or for other skin issues,” La Peau Claire CEO and veterinarian Lee Tae-hyun told The Korea Herald.

“Laser therapy is a relatively new treatment that could replace traditional medicine, with fewer side-effects,” Lee added.

That was why the owner of Hero, a 2-year-old Bichon Frise with skin allergies, came to the clinic.

“Sometimes, these ointments have steroids in them and I want Hero to receive a safer and more risk-free treatment,” said the owner, who did not want to be named.

“I think pet owners in Korea are willing to spend more money on treatments if they help their pets heal faster.”