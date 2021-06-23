Las Vegas Sands invests at least $400,000 in philanthropic and community causes in Asia

SINGAPORE - Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is investing at least US$300,000 (S$404,000) to support philanthropic and community causes in Asia.

Art Outreach Singapore is the first Asian member of the Sands Cares Accelerator programme to benefit from the funding.

The non-profit education organisation, which creates art education programmes and opportunities for the public to have a deeper appreciation for art, will collaborate with Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort to expand its Hearth initiative under the capacity-building programme.

Hearth initiative started last year, providing community art spaces to independent art practitioners to showcase their talents.

By getting strategic mentorship and financial investments under the Sands Cares Accelerator programme for three years, Art Outreach hopes to make Hearth sustainable in the long term.

The chairman for Art Outreach Singapore, Ms Mae Anderson, is heartened by LVS' and MBS' support for its community art space initiative.

"The multi-year support that extends beyond generous financial investment to encompass mentorship and in-kind support represents philanthropic leadership that counts immeasurably towards the success of this initiative," she said.

Supporting beneficiaries like Art Outreach Singapore has been a part of LVS' goals to support communities in its markets.

Under the InspirED Global Fellowship, the company is working with educators in Singapore and Nevada to bring strengths of Singapore's education system to the American state.

In 2020, LVS invested US$50,000 in an innovative water stewardship project by Singapore-based social enterprise Seven Clean Seas to develop a river plastic recovery system.

The company also provided 15,000 essential kits for low-income families and migrant workers affected by the pandemic last year.

"As a responsible business leader, we advance innovation and professional excellence in support of the communities we call home," said Mr Ron Reese, senior vice-president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands.

"To that end, Las Vegas Sands is committed to supporting Singapore as an ideal place to live, work and visit by helping expand high-impact initiatives that contribute to quality of life and attract tourism," he said.