Larva found in salmon fillet bought from FairPrice outlet

A family discovered what looked like a worm in a piece of chilled salmon fillet bought from a supermarket last Saturday.

Mr Lin, 56, who declined to provide his full name, told Lianhe Wanbao that his daughter had bought the salmon for dinner from the FairPrice outlet at Bedok Mall.

When she was preparing the salmon fillet, she found what seemed to be a live worm crawling out of the fish. It appeared off-white in colour. She said she felt disgusted by it and stopped cooking at once.

Mr Lin, an engineer, took the salmon back to the FairPrice outlet, where he got a full refund for the fish, which cost $12.80.

As part of FairPrice's investigations, it engaged an entomologist, who found that the insect was the larva of a moth or butterfly, and feeds on fruit and vegetables.

A FairPrice spokesman said: "We are unable to conclusively ascertain how this insect was found on the salmon, as claimed by the customer. Fruit and vegetables are also sold in a separate section at the supermarket in question."

The spokesman added that the company had offered an apology to the customer.

She said: "This appears to be an isolated incident as checks on existing stocks did not reveal any anomalies and we have not received any similar feedback recently concerning the product.

"FairPrice is committed to upholding a high level of food safety standards and the farmed salmon products we offer comply with internationally recognised food regulations and standards."

Customers who find the quality of its fresh produce unsatisfactory can return the product to the same store with their receipt for a full refund or exchange, she said.