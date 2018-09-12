Largest group of 282 haj pilgrims from Singapore return in good health: Muis

SINGAPORE - The largest group of returning haj pilgrims from Singapore touched down in Changi Airport in good health on Wednesday afternoon (Sept 12), amid two haj-related health scares in American airports last week.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, received the group of 282 pilgrims at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, president of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) Mohammad Alami Musa and Muis chief executive Abdul Razak Maricar.

Mr Masagos said: "So far, those returning home are in good health. We advise them to seek immediate medical attention, should they develop any signs of serious infection or fever that could be of public health concern."

He added that the Singapore Pilgrims' Affairs Office team had ensured that all the pilgrims were safe and comfortable, and that they were able to get the best treatment when they were not well.

Last week, there were two health incidents in the United States that involved inbound flights that had people returning from pilgrimages to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The Singapore group that arrived in Changi Airport on Wednesday flew in from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Muis said that the arrival of the group meant that the majority of Singaporean pilgrims have returned home safely.

The first group of returning pilgrims arrived in Singapore on Aug 29, while the last group of 38 pilgrims is expected to return home on Sunday.