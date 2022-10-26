Largest energy storage system in South-east Asia to be operational on Jurong Island in November

SINGAPORE - South-east Asia’s largest energy storage system is being built on Jurong Island and, when up and running in November, can power the daily electricity needs of about 16,700 four-room Housing Board flats in a single discharge cycle.

The 200MW energy storage system being built by Sembcorp Industries is also one of the fastest of its kind to be constructed and deployed.

Energy storage systems are container-like batteries that can store surplus energy from the sun or wind for later use, usually at night or during cloudy periods.

As a backup, they help to overcome the issue of high cloud cover – a common issue in Singapore – that interrupts supply harnessed from the sun.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) had previously set a target for the country to deploy at least 200MW of energy storage beyond 2025.

The fleet of container-like systems is currently being installed across two sites on Jurong Island – Banyan and Sakra – spanning 2ha of land in total, which is equivalent to the size of four football fields.

Energy storage systems can also quickly manage mismatches in electricity supply and demand to help stabilise the power grid.

“In view of the ongoing volatility in the global energy market, (they) can be used to store energy to provide reserves to the power grid when needed, freeing up power generation plants to generate more electricity to meet demand,” said the EMA on Wednesday.