Larger living spaces part of better facilities at new dorms

Migrant workers living in newly built dormitories here can expect improved living spaces, including having en-suite toilets shared among fewer people and a cap of 12 residents in each room.

The improved standards come after a year-long review and pilot scheme in semi-permanent Quick Build Dormitories (QBDs) that were built to reduce density in existing dorms last year.

They will apply to all new dormitories, including purpose-built dormitories (PBDs), factory-converted dormitories and construction temporary quarters.

The Government said yesterday that it had refined the standards based on feedback, the experience with the QBDs and managing the Covid-19 outbreak in the dorms.

The living conditions of migrant workers in dormitories came under close scrutiny after the massive Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Ms Chew Ee Tien, director of the Foreign Manpower Unit at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), said the idea is to "modularise" new dorm spaces, allow new cases to be detected early and isolated, as well as to improve ventilation.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the new standards are part of a multi-pronged approach to ensure workers have access to a resilient living, working, social and healthcare environment.

While acknowledging the improved standards may lead to higher costs, he said: "Preven-tion is always better than cure, especially as we have seen the potentially grave implications of a disease outbreak on migrant workers, employers and Singapore's economy."

This latest set of standards does not, however, go as far as the ones that were mooted previously.

Last June, the authorities had proposed a maximum of 10 beds to a dorm room, with only single-deck beds spaced at least 1m apart allowed. However, the finalised set of standards will allow double-decker beds and raises the occupancy cap slightly to 12.

Similarly, while en-suite toilet facilities will be mandatory for every room, they will be shared among six residents, instead of five.

Still, this is an improvement from current standards, where 12 to 16 workers share a dorm room, with no limits on room capacity.

In most dorms now, about 15 residents share a set of toilet facilities, which can be en-suite or shared among different rooms.

The minimum living space excluding shared facilities like kitchens and yard spaces will go up from 3.5 sq m now to 4.2 sq m.

Last June, a minimum of 6 sq m of living space was proposed.

Asked about these differences, MOM deputy secretary Poon Hong Yuen said that developing the new standards is not a "simple mathematical calculation". The safe management measures put in place, along with contact tracing measures, allowed the authorities to relax some of the standards mooted, he added.

Ms Chew said the decision to mandate at least 4.2 sq m of living space instead of 6 sq m took into account the fact that disease transmission could still occur within rooms. Hence, the authorities focused on other issues to reduce transmission, such as room occupancy limits, en-suite toilets and ventilation.

Allowing double-decker beds also means having more open areas in the dorms and less clutter in rooms, Ms Chew added.

New dorms must also meet additional criteria, such as ventilation requirements and the segmentation of communal facilities.

Other requirements include outdoor recreation areas in all new dorms. Currently, only dorms with more than 1,000 residents need to have outdoor recreation areas.

These larger dorms will now also be required to have at least one grass field that is at least 100 sq m, and at least 0.15 sq m of open grass field per resident.

New dorms must also have sheltered laundry areas and separate sanitation lines for each block for wastewater surveillance testing.

The new standards will be applied first to two new PBDs that will be launched next year.

BEST APPROACH Prevention is always better than cure, especially as we have seen the potentially grave implications of a disease outbreak on migrant workers, employers and Singapore's economy. MANPOWER MINISTER TAN SEE LENG, acknowledging that the improved standards in dormitories may lead to higher costs.

Located in Kranji and Jalan Tukang, they are expected to be completed in three years and will have at least 12,500 beds.

The authorities had said last June that 11 new PBDs would be ready by next year, including the two in Kranji and Jalan Tukang.

Asked about the remaining nine PBDs, Mr Cham Dao Song, senior director for strategic planning at the Ministry of National Development, said two will suffice for now, based on latest estimates of worker numbers and the current demand and supply of beds.

MOM's Mr Poon said existing dorms will transition to the new standards in a phased manner. More details are expected early next year.