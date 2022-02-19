Large emitters can buy carbon credits to offset tax from 2024

Large emitters in Singapore will from 2024 be able to buy international carbon credits to reduce the carbon tax they have to pay.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday that businesses will be able to use "high-quality, international carbon credits" to offset up to 5 per cent of taxable emissions, in lieu of paying the carbon tax.

"This will moderate the impact for companies," he said. "It will also help to create local demand for high-quality carbon credits and catalyse the development of well-functioning and regulated carbon markets."

Singapore's carbon tax applies to all facilities producing 25,000 tonnes or more of greenhouse gas emissions in a year.

The current rate, which will be in place until next year, is $5 per tonne of emissions. But this will go up to $25 in 2024 and 2025, $45 in 2026 and 2027, before reaching $50 to $80 per tonne by 2030, Mr Wong announced yesterday.

"I appreciate that some businesses and households may require support as they adjust to the carbon tax increase," he said.

Partially offsetting tax liabilities with international carbon credits would mean that firms can shrink their tax bill if they buy credits generated by, say, a forest conservation project in Indonesia.

Essentially, it means that a company here would have the option to pay another entity to reduce emissions in another jurisdiction where it may be cheaper to do so.

Mr Wong also said the Government is mindful that firms in emissions-intensive and trade-exposed sectors may face higher costs than those in countries with lower or no carbon tax.

Such sectors include, for instance, the petrochemical sector. Singapore is one of the top 10 exporters of refined oil products in Asia, according to the Economic Development Board.

"Some firms will also need a little more time to make the necessary reduction in emissions or investment in cleaner technologies," he said.

To this end, the Government will in 2024 be implementing a transition framework to support such firms and manage the near-term impact of the carbon tax on their competitiveness, said Mr Wong.

The framework provides existing companies with allowances for a share of their emissions, which means they would not have to pay carbon taxes for these allowances.

"The allowances will be determined based on efficiency standards and decarbonisaton targets," Mr Wong said.

"This will help mitigate the impact on business costs, while still encouraging decarbonisation."