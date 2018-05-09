Laos president to make state visit to Singapore today

SINGAPORE - The President of Lao People's Democratic Republic Bounnhang Vorachith will make a state visit to Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday (May 9-10) at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

He is expected to call on President Halimah on Wednesday evening, following which he will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

President Halimah will also hold a welcome ceremony and state banquet at the Istana in his honour.

He will visit the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Singapore Tourism Board on Thursday (May 10).

President Bounnhang will be accompanied by his wife Mrs Khammeung Vorachith, various ministers and officials from his government and a business delegation.

This is President Bounnhang's first visit to Singapore since he was appointed President in April 2016. His last official visit to Singapore was in 2001 when he was Prime Minister.

Laos and Singapore will celebrate 45 years of bilateral relations next year.