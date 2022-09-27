Laos PM here on visit; bilateral pacts planned to deepen cooperation

Laotian Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh will be in Singapore from Tuesday to Wednesday for his first official visit to the Republic, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Cabinet ministers, senior officials and a business delegation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

He will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and will call on President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee on Wednesday. PM Lee will host an official lunch for Dr Phankham.

Dr Phankham and PM Lee will witness the signing of several bilateral agreements that will establish a dialogue mechanism between the foreign ministries of the two countries, and deepen cooperation in the energy, environment and digital domains.

Dr Phankham will also receive a call by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The Laotian Prime Minister and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid named in their honour.

Singapore and Laos cooperate in areas such as trade and investment, urban planning, education and cultural exchanges, with expanding collaboration in new areas such as energy and sustainability.

The Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project started on June 23. Singapore is importing up to 100MW of renewable hydropower from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia, marking the first multilateral cross-border electricity trade involving four Asean countries, and the first renewable energy import into Singapore.

Singapore and Laos will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2024.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, they provided mutual support, including donations of medical supplies by Singapore to Laos. The number of non-stop flights from Singapore to Laos' capital Vientiane has increased to thrice weekly since July.

Both countries enjoy strong people-to-people ties, with Singapore institutes of higher learning partnering Laos' educational institutions and companies on student exchanges, internships and community service programmes.

Singapore also supports Laos' socio-economic development goals through ongoing capacity-building programmes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme, and training programmes conducted at the Laos-Singapore Cooperation Centre in Vientiane.