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Lanes in Loyang Avenue re-open to traffic after day-long closure to fix pipe leak

The lanes were reopened at 10.50pm on Sept 4.

SINGAPORE – Lanes in Loyang Avenue that were closed owing to a water pipe leak reopened late on Sept 4 , a da y after national water agency PUB announced urgent works to repair the issue.

In a Facebook post on Sept 5, PUB said the repair works in Loyang Avenue towards Changi Village near Old Tampines Road had been completed, and affected lanes reopened at 10.50pm on Sept 4.

It thanked motorists and commuters for their patience and understanding while repair works were carried out.



The update follows the agency’s announcement on Sept 3 that two lanes on the road were closed to facilitate repairs for a pipe leak, which PUB was alerted to at around noon that day.

Pasir-Ris Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee had posted an advisory on Facebook at around 6pm on Sept 3 informing motorists of the two-lane closure on the stretch of Loyang Avenue between Pasir Ris Block 149 and Pasir Ris Drive 1, adding that repair works were expected to be completed by the morning of Sept 4.

She also advised motorists to expect further congestion and delays on Loyang Avenue, a road which was already experiencing heavy traffic.

On Sept 3 , the Land Transport Authority informed motorists on X that the Loyang Avenue exit on TPE towards PIE was closed. The exit remained closed at around 6pm on Sept 4, The Straits Times observed.

In its post on Sept 3, PUB said it was investigating the cause of the pipe leak.