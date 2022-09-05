Repair work may take months

Landslide

It may take a few months to repair the damage caused by the recent landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order (BTO) site, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who visited the area on Sunday.

The landslide occurred in the early hours of last Friday, at the Clementi NorthArc construction site in Clementi Avenue 6. It damaged the Ulu Pandan park connector and displaced soil into the Ulu Pandan Canal.

Over the past two days, the Housing Board, National Parks Board and national water agency PUB have been working round the clock to carry out immediate repair and slope stabilisation recovery works, the minister said.

A section of the park connector has been reopened, but another section remains closed for public safety.

 

