Landslide at Clementi BTO site causes major damage

Work to repair the extensive damage caused by Friday morning's landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order site will start next week, but those who bought flats there have been assured there should be no delay to moving in.

The landslide affected the part of the Clementi NorthArc site where a retaining wall - which holds back earth or water - was being built, and where a basketball court and pavilion would be located.

The authorities have ordered work on this part of the BTO site to be stopped until further notice.

Work on the residential blocks at the site will not be affected.

A massive amount of soil was also pushed into the Ulu Pandan canal, raising flood concerns, while a short portion of the park connector beside the site was left cracked and broken. One passer-by sustained minor injuries and was treated at the site.

Engineers from the Building and Construction Authority and the Housing Board confirmed that the nearby buildings remained structurally sound, while national water agency PUB said the water quality in the nearby Pandan Reservoir was not affected.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is the area's MP, said it is unlikely that key collection for the Clementi NorthArc units would be delayed, with the first one being planned for December.

HDB added in a Facebook post: "We will keep flat buyers updated should there be any changes to the completion date of their flats."

The BTO project was launched in February 2017 with an estimated completion date in the second half of this year.

But it has been hit by delays, with the latest one of up to six more months till March next year.

The delays were mainly due to disruptions in construction activities during the Covid-19 pandemic as borders were closed, affecting workers and supplies.

Ms Sim told reporters at the site that the early morning landslide was a "very distressing incident".

She added: "The damage has been quite extensive and quite a lot of effort will have to be expended on making sure that the repair methods are very properly considered and carried out, so this will also take some time."

HDB said the area around the site, including the park connector next to it, has been temporarily cordoned off for safety reasons.

Both banks of Sungei Ulu Pandan from Commonwealth Avenue West near Ghim Moh Road to Ayer Rajah Expressway are closed to facilitate repair works till further notice, said the National Parks Board.

Most of the residents, cyclists and joggers interviewed expressed shock at the scale of the landslide and concern for the safety of park connector users.

HDB said in its Facebook post that the works at the incident site would include removing the dislodged soil in the canal, repairing the damaged part of the park connector, as well as reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the site.

In the meantime, HDB is working with the contractor, Chiu Teng Construction, to pour a thin layer of concrete at the affected site to stabilise the slope.

HDB said that it would also be creating a channel to improve water flow through Sungei Ulu Pandan.

The Straits Times understands that this is because the blockage caused by the landslide has created a flood risk.

While water can still flow in the canal without the creation of the channel, intense rainfall could cause flooding upstream.

Earlier on Friday, PUB said it was monitoring the situation and quick response team vehicles were on standby to respond to any potential flooding incidents.

In her Facebook update, Ms Sim said utilities supply to the surrounding areas would not be affected as no damage was detected.

• Additional reporting by Isabelle Liew and Ang Qing

