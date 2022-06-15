Landmark UK-Singapore digital trade agreement takes effect

A landmark digital trade deal establishing rules and standards for cross-border data flows and data protection between Singapore and the United Kingdom came into force yesterday.

The UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (UKSDEA) was signed and finalised in February, and both parties have completed the legal requirements and procedures since.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat officially announced in London the deal's entry into force at the London Tech Week event, which is taking place until Friday.

"In the digital age, we are going beyond our traditional economic linkages to build new digital bridges," he told an in-person and virtual audience of technology leaders and start-ups.

While the Republic has similar digital pacts with Australia, Chile, New Zealand and South Korea, this is the first such agreement for Britain, and also the first between an Asian country and a European one.

"The UKSDEA's entry into force reflects the UK and Singapore's strong commitment towards enabling new growth opportunities for Singapore businesses in the digital economy," Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Communications and Information, and Infocomm Media Development Authority said in a joint statement.

"With the UKSDEA, benefits to businesses include end-to-end digital trade such as safe and secure e-payments and paperless trading, as well as seamless and trusted data flows, which encourage participation in the digital economy. Consumers will enjoy greater online consumer protection, as well as safe and secure cross-border payments."

Highlights of the deal include the setting out of transparent rules for secure cross-border electronic payments and accepting electronic versions of trade documents so that cargo can be cleared more efficiently and transactions made faster and cheaper.

Both countries will also help smaller businesses with jobs, connections with international partners and efforts to innovate, for instance, by making government information open and easily accessible.

For consumers, laws and re-gulations will be established to protect them against fraudulent, misleading or deceptive conduct online.

The UKSDEA has also led to memoranda of understanding and letters being signed and exchanged on the side to establish collaboration in the areas of cyber security and fintech, among others.

Singapore is Britain's largest trade and investment partner in South-east Asia, while the UK is one of Singapore's top investment destinations in Europe.

Negotiations for the digital deal started in June last year, building on the existing UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement that came into force in February last year.