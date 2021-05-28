Lack of trust, rigid policies among reasons workers told to return to office

When Ms Alex, a trainee at a design company, stepped into her office last week, 11 of her colleagues were there, not wearing masks or observing social distancing.

She voiced her concerns, but they were dismissed. Her superiors told her that working from home made people lazy, so they could not be trusted to stay away from the office.

Ms Alex, who is in her mid-20s, spoke to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity, as did six others who told ST that they were being asked to go back to the office despite Singapore's latest Covid-19 rules.

They cited employers who do not trust them to work from home and believe they would be more productive at the workplace and a lack of flexibility in company policy as the main reasons.

The latest restrictions - aimed at reducing community spread of the coronavirus - require that only those who need to be at the workplace for reasons such as having to access specific equipment should be allowed in.

On Monday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it had fined 11 firms $1,000 each for not ensuring that their employees stay home.

An engineer at a large manufacturing firm, who wanted to be known only as Henry, said that even though his job involves mainly coding and other desk-bound duties, he and his colleagues have been asked to go back to the office on rotation.

"The only reason we were given for being asked to go back is that they say we have higher project productivity when everyone is in the office," he added.

Since May 16, the start of tighter Covid-19 curbs, he and his colleagues have been on a 14-day split-shift system.

Henry, who is in his mid-20s, said that while safe distancing measures are in place in the office, he is concerned about being exposed to the virus during his daily commute on public transport.

Others cite inflexible company policy as the reason they are asked to go into the office all the time.

OFF-SITE WORK POSSIBLE My work can be done 50 per cent at home and 50 per cent in the office. MR WANG , a sales and service engineer in the oil and gas industry. His company provides an essential service - equipment repair - so employees have been told they are required to be in the office.

SUPERVISING WORK REMOTELY Trust between employers and employees cannot be the only way to have a good work-from-home relationship. Employers must have other means to supervise work based on calculable deliverables. MR DAVID LEONG, managing director of recruitment company PeopleWorldwide Consulting, on how employers need to understand the situation and change the workflow.

A 49-year-old sales and service engineer, who wanted to be known as Mr Wang, works in a company in the oil and gas industry which provides an essential service - equipment repair - so the employees have been told they are required to be in the office.

But he said his role does not need him to be on the ground.

He added: "My work can be done 50 per cent at home and 50 per cent in the office."

Mr David Leong, managing director of recruitment company PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said some employers' insistence on a return to the office is probably a failure to respond quickly to the shift in workplace policy.

In late March, companies were told that working from home would no longer be the default from April 5, with up to 75 per cent of staff able to return to the workplace at any one time, from 50 per cent before.

Under the latest curbs, the default is back to working from home.

Mr Leong said that for most companies, however, "the short reprieve where workers were allowed back was quickly rever-sed with the beginning of heightened alert".

He added: "There are technically no benefits for employers to urge workers to return since they have been working from home for almost a year."

He said employers need to understand the situation and change their workflow.

"Trust between employers and employees cannot be the only way to have a good work-from-home relationship. Employers must have other means to supervise work based on calculable deliverables," added Mr Leong.

He said staff should raise their concerns to their human resource teams and, failing that, file reports with MOM.