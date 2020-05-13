Labs to get advisories on steps to follow in testing

All laboratories conducting coronavirus tests will be issued advisories detailing the processes they should follow, said the Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak yesterday.

This is to ensure that tests are performed correctly and results are accurate, he added.

The move follows the ministry's announcement on Sunday that 33 false positives had been detected as a result of an "apparatus calibration issue".

Another two tests with ambiguous results had also turned out negative following retesting.

It meant that three of the four Covid-19 cases found among healthcare workers at the Singapore Expo community care facility had actually been clear of the virus.

It also led to a factory-converted dormitory at 45 Kaki Bukit Place being wrongly identified as a cluster with 10 cases.

Its owner TKT Capital was told on Monday that nine workers do not have the virus, which means the dormitory is not a cluster.

The lab involved subsequently stopped testing and the number of Covid-19 tests that could be carried out each day decreased as a result.

At present, the lab is recalibrating its test kits and revalidating them to make sure that results are accurate.

This should take a few days, following which Singapore will be able to return to its full testing capacity, Associate Professor Mak said.

Over the last week, Singapore has conducted around 7,500 tests a day.

"To safeguard this particular process of quality assurance, and to make sure we avoid having incorrect results coming out in the future, we have put together some advisories... for all the laboratories involved in testing," he added.

Explaining how the error occurred, Prof Mak said that a test kit used on one of the lab's machines had not been optimally calibrated. This meant that test results were not interpreted correctly.

"There were also some steps that were not completely followed through," he added. "If those steps had been completely followed through, we might have perhaps picked up some of these results a little bit earlier as well."

The lab is working with the vendors that provided the test kits and testing machines to resolve the issue, Prof Mak said, adding he has "full confidence" in the facility being able to correct the issue quickly.

But even with measures in place to make sure testing is done properly, there may be a need for confirmatory tests in some cases, he said.

In such cases, labs will be required to perform confirmatory tests before the test results are released.

"(This is) so that we have greater confidence in the test results being accurate," Prof Mak said.