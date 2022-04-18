Cleaning firms lose staff after border reopens

Some cleaning firms in Singapore are facing a critical labour crunch following the full reopening of the Malaysian border.

Several firms say they may have to turn down new jobs or give up existing contracts.

The managing director of one cleaning firm said the labour crunch has forced him to prematurely terminate his cleaning services contract worth about $65,000 a month with Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

He lost four Malaysian workers when they returned home after the land border between Singapore and Malaysia was fully reopened on April 1.

Other cleaning contractors said they face worker shortages of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent. They added that most foreign cleaners here come from Malaysia and the border reopening has sparked an exodus north.