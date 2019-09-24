Kusu Island's annual pilgrimage season starts on Sunday

SINGAPORE - Tens of thousands of devotees are expected to visit the Da Bo Gong, or Tua Pek Kong, temple on Kusu Island during the island's annual pilgrimage season, which will take place from Sunday (Sept 29) to Oct 27.

Ferries will depart from Marina South Pier for the island from 7am daily on weekdays and from 6.30am on weekends during that period, with the last one leaving at 5pm, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The last ferry leaves Kusu Island for the mainland at 7pm.

Members of the public are advised to take public transport to get to Marina South Pier. The nearest MRT station is Marina South Pier station and visitors can also take SBS Transit bus service 402 to get to the pier, SLA said.

The carpark at Marina South Pier will not be available on weekends during the pilgrimage season. On weekends, a free shuttle bus service is available between Marina South Pier and Gardens by the Bay (at Meadow Carpark). The buses will run from 6am to 8pm at 15- to 20-minute intervals.

Visitors should wear comfortable attire and shoes for walking around the island. No pets are allowed.

Visitors are also not allowed to stay overnight on the island.

Kusu, one of the Southern Islands, is home to a Chinese temple, three Malay shrines and dozens of turtles.

The annual pilgrimage season takes place during the ninth lunar month.

Figures from SLA show that between 2013 and 2017, about 42,000 people visited the island during the pilgrimage season each year.