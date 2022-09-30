Kovan site for private assisted-living facility launched for sale

A site in Parry Avenue that will house a private assisted-living facility has been launched for sale by public tender.

It comes as the Government moves to expand housing options for seniors above 65 years old.

The 60-year leasehold site in Kovan is expected to yield self-contained units with an average size of at least 32 sq m, said the Ministry of Health and the Urban Redevelopment Authority in a joint release on Thursday.

The units in the assisted-living facility will have en-suite bathrooms and can be housed in blocks of flats or a combination of flats and landed houses.

Seniors will have access to services in the development that will allow them to live, socialise and receive the necessary support they require to age in place. However, it is not intended to be a full substitute for nursing home care.

The development, a pilot for private operators, will primarily function as a long-term residential accommodation, said the authorities.

Seniors aged 65 and above living in the development will be offered leases that can cover them till at least 95 years old. Residents must fulfil a stay duration of at least three months.

It was earlier announced that the facility would be able to accommodate 300 to 400 seniors.

The sale of the site comes after the successful pilot launch of Community Care Apartments, a public assisted-living facility with 169 units.

The development in Bukit Batok is also aimed at seniors.

Around 200 Community Care Apartments at a second site in Queenstown are expected to be up for sale in November 2022. Community Care Apartments come with senior-friendly fittings such as a wheelchair-accessible bathroom with slip-resistant flooring.

"The aim is to offer seniors a living environment that enables independence and creates deliberate opportunities for social bonding," said the authorities.

The public tender for the site in Parry Avenue will close at noon on March 21, 2023.

Located within the Rosyth estate, the development will include a neighbourhood park.

It is also located near dining and shopping amenities such as Serangoon North Neighbourhood Centre and Heartland Mall.

The development, which has a maximum building height of five storeys, is aimed at improving quality of life for seniors, said the authorities.

"(This is) by creating a community environment that promotes social interaction and mutual care and support while providing a safe, less medicalised home environment that promotes independence and dignity," said the authorities.

The operator of the private facility will have to maintain at least 100 nursing home beds at the site. These are, for instance, for seniors with high levels of nursing needs or diagnosed with severe mental illness that require intensive support.

The developer must also provide social programmes and a range of care and social services such as regular health screenings and 24-hour emergency monitoring and response.

Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said private developers with experience in healthcare or nursing homes, or those which wish to venture into this space via a tie-up with healthcare operators, will likely participate in the tender.

"As this comes under the concept and price revenue tender system, the concept is very important. We foresee a handful of submissions for this tender," said Mr Lee.