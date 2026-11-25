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Koufu founder donates $50,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund, with part of sum from book sales

Koufu Group founder and group chairman Pang Lim (right) at the cheque presentation ceremony with ST School Pocket Money Fund general manager Tay Hwee Leng (centre) and Koufu Group chief executive officer Chua Sher Lin on Nov 19.

SINGAPORE – Foodcourt and coffeeshop operator Koufu Group founder Pang Lim has donated $50,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which supports children from low-income families.

Part of the sum came from sales proceeds of his book, Yan Huo Sui Yue Zi Zai Xing, which loosely translates into “living at ease through everyday years”.

Pang, who is also group chairman of the company , allocated a limited number of his biography for charity sales.

So far, 1,371 copies have been sold, raising $36,552.11 in gross sales proceeds. Pang made a personal top-up to bring the total donation sum to $50,000.

The cheque for the amount was presented during a ceremony at Koufu’s headquarters in Woodlands on Nov 19 .

Published on Nov 28, 2025 , Pang’s limited-edition book was part of a commemorative SG60 title celebrating Singapore’s spirit of perseverance and community solidarity, and offers insights into his life experiences and business journey.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who supported the book and contributed to this meaningful cause,” said Pang.

“A donation of $50,000 is my way of giving back to the community that has supported me throughout my journey, and I hope this contribution brings encouragement and practical relief to the students supported by The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.”

STSPMF was started in 2000 to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school. Since its inception, it has helped more than 230,000 children and youth and disbursed more than $110 million .

The young beneficiaries come from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $1,000 .

Primary school pupils get $65 a month , secondary school pupils receive $100 a month , while students from the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges and polytechnics get $125 a month .