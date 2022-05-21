Knead more bread? Get your sourdough fix at 20% discount

Updated
Published
4 min ago

One of the most enjoyable breads is also one of the most difficult to make, so it is worth noting that bakery Sourhunk is celebrating its first anniversary with a special discount for readers of The Straits Times.

From now till June 8, you can get a 20 per cent discount off any item at Sourhunk. This excludes delivery charges.

Just use the promo code SPHREWARDS when you order online via sourhunk.cococart.co

You can also order via WhatsApp at 9821-2685.

You can also check out the bakery located at #B1-32 in Bukit Timah Plaza and quote SPHREWARDS to get your discount.

What are the must-trys?

The Rosemary Olive Sourdough Focaccia with Roasted Tomatoes ($20) is made of a blend of various protein flours, with olive oil, aqua, spices and fermented for more than 12 hours.

It is then topped with roasted tomatoes, green and black olives and rosemary for a distinct flavour of the Mediterranean.

Also recommended is the Classic Sourdough ($9), which is made from a house blend of four flours and fermented over 14 hours.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 21, 2022, with the headline Knead more bread? Get your sourdough fix at 20% discount. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top