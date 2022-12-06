KJE-Senja Road interchange opens fully on Dec 17, cutting travelling time for motorists

SINGAPORE - Residents of Bukit Panjang will be able to get to Kranji Expressway (KJE) in less time from Dec 17, with the opening of two slip roads.

The slip roads are part of the final phase of a traffic interchange at Senja Road and the KJE, which has been progressively opened since January.

Comprising two flyovers, the interchange will benefit motorists in the Senja and Bukit Panjang areas by providing them with a direct route to the KJE.

Work on the traffic interchange started in November 2017. Changes were also made to adjacent roads.

In January, a section of the flyover connecting to the KJE towards Tuas and Woodlands Road was opened.

Subsequently, Senja Link and part of Senja Road were converted into a one-way road in April. This expanded the road’s capacity in anticipation of an increase in traffic in the area.

Since Sept 25, motorists travelling from Senja Road have been able to access the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) directly, with parts of the flyover at the interchange opened.

The new slip roads will allow motorists on the KJE or BKE to enter the Bukit Panjang area in a more direct manner.

To guide motorists, the Land Transport Authority said it would be putting up traffic signs in the vicinity of the slip roads closer to the date of their opening.

