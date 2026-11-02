Kinokuniya temporarily shuts Takashimaya outlet after fire in locker room

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The Kinokuniya store was seen with its shutters down at about 5pm.

SINGAPORE – Bookstore Kinokuniya’s flagship outlet at Takashimaya S hopping C entre in Orchard was shuttered for hours in the afternoon on Nov 2 following a fire in a locker room .

At around 4.20pm, the chain announced on Facebook that its Takashimaya outlet, the main store in Singapore, will be closed on Nov 2 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

This was followed by another post at about 6.30pm, which announced operations at the store have resumed.

The Straits Times observed officers from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) outside the store at around 5pm, with employees standing outside the shuttered store, whose lights were still on.

In response to media queries, the SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 391A Orchard Road at about 3pm, which is the address of Takashimaya department store.

According to SCDF, the fire involved personal items in a locker room in a fourth-floor unit. The Kinokuniya store there is located on the fourth floor of the shopping mall .

SCDF said its officers extinguished the fire with an extinguisher, and that no injuries were reported from the incident.

It added that the cause of fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted Kinokuniya Singapore for more information on the incident.