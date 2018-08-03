King's College London's nursing degree now offered in Singapore

One of the world's top nursing schools is now offering a part-time degree in Singapore, in partnership with private education institution Ngee Ann Academy (NAA).

King's College London (KCL) is offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Honours for qualified nurses, with electives in older persons and palliative care. This is the London university's first degree level programme taught entirely outside the United Kingdom, according to NAA.

At the programme's launch yesterday, Dr Susie Khoo, chief executive officer and dean of NAA, said: "These collaborations aim to provide our nurses with more opportunities and access to high quality education and training. We hope to advance their knowledge and skills, to help them achieve greater heights in their respective careers."

The fee for the two-year course is $28,000, excluding goods and services tax. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung presented scholarships, each worth $14,000 and given by Ngee Ann Education Holdings, to five recipients yesterday.

The first batch of 50 students started classes on July 19, with the next intake slated for January. The programme is approved by the Singapore Nursing Board and will be conducted entirely by faculty staff from KCL's Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care.

One of the scholarship recipients, Madam Liaw Lay Kian, 56, is a staff nurse at Dover Park Hospice. She decided to become a nurse after caring for her late husband, who had colorectal cancer, and her late father-in-law.

She enrolled in the Institute of Technical Education to study nursing in 2012 - after 23 years as a housewife - before joining Ngee Ann Polytechnic to do a nursing diploma.

"Although it's challenging to study at this age, my desire to learn gave me the determination. I want to let my patients know that I care, and I want them to feel valued," she said.

Ms Nurulhuda Abdul Majid, 29, another scholarship recipient, who has worked as a nurse at KK Women's and Children's Hospital for nine years, said: "I want to be an advanced practice nurse, and this programme allows me to pursue my education while working full-time."

Ngee Ann Academy was previously known as the Ngee Ann-Adelaide Education Centre and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ngee Ann Education Holdings, a subsidiary of The Ngee Ann Kongsi.