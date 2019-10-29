Kids' book commemorates Istana's 150th birthday

President Halimah Yacob with author Izan Sidek (third from far left), 52, and his family - (from far left) daughter Syaizta Ohorella Izan, 10, wife Suzanah Ohorella Yusope, 48, daughter Shaqila Izan, 22, and son Izz Haziq Izan, 20 - at the launch of his book Izan Goes To The Istana, at KidZania Singapore last Saturday.

The children's book, illustrated by Mr Patrick Yee, 55, is in commemoration of the Istana's 150th birthday.

It tells the story of a little boy who visits the Istana with his parents, gets separated from them and runs into President Halimah.

Priced at $18, it will be available at major bookshops from next month.