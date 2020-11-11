Kids at Rainbow Centre meet the President

President Halimah Yacob visited Rainbow Centre in Margaret Drive in Queenstown yesterday, and was briefed about its developmental and vocational training programmes for young people with disabilities. She also toured the centre's OOSH (out-of-school hours) student care centre and its Micro-Business Academy, which are supported by the President's Challenge. The OOSH student care centre provides before-and after-school care for students aged seven to 18, and equips them with basic life skills such as eating, queueing up and washing dishes, so that they can achieve greater independence. Registered as a charity in 1992, Rainbow Centre provides educational services for children with multiple disabilities.

In a Facebook post after the visit, the President commended the centre on its work. She said: "The centre has done well in supporting the growth of its students and enabling them to make the most of their abilities, so that they can contribute meaningfully to the society and the workforce in the future."