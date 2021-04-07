KFC outlet in Punggol's Oasis Terraces suspended for two weeks

SINGAPORE - A KFC outlet in Punggol's Oasis Terraces has been fined $800 and suspended for two weeks for selling food that was either unclean or contained foreign matter.

The eatery at 681 Punggol Drive, #01-13, which will remain closed until April 19, had chalked up 12 demerit points over a 12-month period, noted the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

These resulted from two offences, each with a six demerit point penalty.

A licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points in a 12-month period may have his or her operating licence suspended for two or four weeks, or cancelled.

All food handlers employed in the suspended premises must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume their work.

The SFA has reminded operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices and to engage only registered food handlers, adding that it "will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act".

The agency also advised the public not to patronise eateries that have poor hygiene practices and to provide feedback at this website or call the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871.