KEY AMENDMENTS

Updated
Published
4 min ago

•Police officers empowered to make a forced entry to protect people from injury or death, including in cases of reasonable suspicion

•Same powers that police officers have are extended to special police officers, who include full-time national servicemen and volunteer special constabulary officers

•Increased penalties for motorists who evade roadblocks

•More types of roadblock evasion covered to ensure effective deterrence against such offences

•Existing powers of police officers to erect barriers and cordons to control human traffic made explicit in the Police Force Act

•Failure to comply with instructions not to cross such barriers or cordons is an offence

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 31, 2021, with the headline KEY AMENDMENTS.