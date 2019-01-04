Kelantan bid to dispel rumours about King

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah yesterday tried to quell rumours that Sultan Muhammad V will abdicate as Malaysia's King.

Datuk Amar, in response to media queries, said the state government has not received any information about this, the Malaysiakini news site reported. The 49-year-old King, who is currently on leave, is from Kelantan.

Speculation about a possible abdication appeared to have heated up soon after this week's regular meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

