Keeping Singapore safe amid the revelry

Officers from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) patrolling Jubilee Bridge and an officer from the Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unit operating the Home Team UAV at Bayfront South Jetty yesterday.

The UAV is equipped with blinkers, search lights and an audio warning system with pre-recorded messages, enabling the police to communicate with the public. It can also transmit aerial pictures to the police command post.

These are some of the heightened security arrangements for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020 next Tuesday.

Officers from the ERT are specially trained in responding to public security incidents, complementing the police's counter-terrorism capabilities. ERT officers will conduct high-visibility patrols at pre-identified locations to deter any armed attacks. These officers have been deployed for patrols since June 2016.