Keeping his cool with condominium residents

One group of condominium residents called him rude and a "kaypoh" (busybody) when he told them that they were not allowed to gather in a large group as there was a five-person limit at the time in September.

"They asked me to leave them alone. They know it is hard to gather in public and they think they can do it here since it is a private condo," said Mr Jeremiah Wang, 28, who was on duty as a security officer at a condo in Serangoon. He followed the usual practice of reporting the incident to the management for it to take action.