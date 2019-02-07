Keep upgrading, PM Lee urges Singaporeans

Singapore will feel the effects of a slowing global economy and ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as he urged Singaporeans to keep on upgrading themselves.

Speaking after a visit to workers at ground-handling and catering firm Sats at Changi Airport on Tuesday morning, the first day of Chinese New Year, he said that growth this year "may be not as vibrant as before but we work hard; even if this year is slower, the year after that we can make it better".

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, during a separate visit to PSA's Pasir Panjang Terminal to join workers on duty for celebrations, said the upcoming Budget will include a focus on ensuring that industries continue to transform and create good jobs for workers and enable them to "learn new skills to upgrade".

Chinese New Year festivities continued yesterday with an Istana open house and the River Hongbao event.

RELATED ARTICLES