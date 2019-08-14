Kayak found overturned off Kuantan

The kayak used by two Singaporeans who went missing off Mersing last Thursday was yesterday found by a fisherman about 150km north of where they were last seen.

Also found were items belonging to retired lawyer Tan Eng Soon, 62, and businesswoman Puah Geok Tin, 57, who were separated from 13 other members of their group in strong winds and choppy waters.

The kayak was found off Kuantan, with Mr Tan's cellphone in a waterproof bag, among other belongings. A fisherman used the phone to contact Mr Tan's family members. They, in turn, alerted the authorities.

There was no sign of the missing duo, and the Malaysian authorities yesterday deployed three aircraft and nine vessels to search an area four times the size of Singapore.