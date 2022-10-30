Karaoke operators worry Covid-19 surge may impact their business

SINGAPORE - Karaoke operators finally opened their doors to guests after six months, but they are worried higher infection numbers may mean a return to restrictions - a move they say could mean curtains for some of them.

Mr Frank Per, who manages Sing My Song KTV, which has two outlets, said business quickly returned to normal after the authorities allowed all nightlife business in Singapore to fully open from April 19 after a two-year pause.

He received about $100,000 in rental relief from the Government because of the forced closure, and made losses of about $1 million, which he is now slowly recuperating.

“Our industry was one of the first to close and the last to reopen, I suffered a lot of stress and couldn’t really sleep or rest well for the two years of closure,” he said.

“If we are forced to close again, I think many businesses in the nightlife sector will collapse. Another round like what we experienced for the two years will definitely wipe us out entirely.”

Operators say business has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, with some seeing a surge in bookings.

Mr Caine Poon, the marketing director of Cash Studio, which has five outlets in central and east Singapore, said patrons were excited when it was announced that karaoke clubs could reopen their doors.

“The phones were ringing non-stop as people called to make bookings, and business was explosive and booming,” he added. “We didn’t have enough manpower to handle all the calls, but it was a happy problem.”

For the two years that it was closed, the chain received more than $100,000 in government assistance through rental relief and salary support, but it still lost more than $3 million and half of its 80-man team.

Mr Poon said the initial surge in business was not realistic nor sustainable.

“People were just rushing to sing karaoke because they were deprived for two years. As at September, it has slowed down by 20 per cent to more sustainable, pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

After nightlife businesses were forced to close in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, some attempted to pivot and operate as food and beverage outlets, among other things.

But a few rogue operators continued to function as KTVs under the guise of having pivoted. They were discovered with the emergence of a Covid-19 cluster in July 2021 that involved transmission of the virus through hostesses.

It was another blow to legitimate operators, as the Ministry of Health suspended operations of about 400 nightlife establishments that had pivoted to become food and beverage outlets for two weeks.

Mr Poon said these rogue operators had given the whole industry a bad name.

He said: “Those illicit KTVs are very different from us, with a different group of customers. But even now, many of them have come back.”