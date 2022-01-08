ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Karaoke bundles promise fun for the family

Family bonding time is essential, so why not have karaoke nights?

These Popsical karaoke bundles can bring you hours of fun with over 230,000 songs packed into one small device.

SPH subscribers can do this at a special discount, on top of free delivery.

And 10 shoppers who purchase the systems will stand to win $100 GrabFood vouchers each to spice up their karaoke nights.

The two systems are the Popsical Remix 2 ($499, usually $599), and the Popsical Duet ($299, usually $349).

The Popsical Remix 2 is a full-featured home karaoke system with two premium wireless rechargeable microphones.

The Popsical Duet is a small and mighty plug-and-play microphone and mixer set with Bluetooth connectivity that makes singing a breeze for anyone, anywhere.

To purchase these bundles, head to shop.sph.com.sg/deals.

The promotion ends on Jan 31.