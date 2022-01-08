ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Karaoke bundles promise fun for the family
Family bonding time is essential, so why not have karaoke nights?
These Popsical karaoke bundles can bring you hours of fun with over 230,000 songs packed into one small device.
SPH subscribers can do this at a special discount, on top of free delivery.
And 10 shoppers who purchase the systems will stand to win $100 GrabFood vouchers each to spice up their karaoke nights.
The two systems are the Popsical Remix 2 ($499, usually $599), and the Popsical Duet ($299, usually $349).
The Popsical Remix 2 is a full-featured home karaoke system with two premium wireless rechargeable microphones.
The Popsical Duet is a small and mighty plug-and-play microphone and mixer set with Bluetooth connectivity that makes singing a breeze for anyone, anywhere.
To purchase these bundles, head to shop.sph.com.sg/deals.
The promotion ends on Jan 31.
CNY dining at Capitol, Chijmes
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Capitol Singapore and Chijmes, with special deals just for SPH subscribers.
You can wine and dine in the Festive Neon themed domes at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza.
To book a two-hour slot at $38 per person, go to bit.ly/capitolsgcnydomes
You can also add on yusheng from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Famous Treasure or HolyCrab to your booking. The yusheng is only for takeaway.
And for SPH subscribers, you get to redeem two packs of Perennial Red Packets per booking. To redeem, flash your SPH e-card. This promotion is available from Jan 10 to Feb 10. Terms and conditions apply.
SPH subscribers also have more chances to win in a Catch & Win Interactive game.
Instead of $68, you need to spend only $58 at Capitol Singapore or Chijmes. Prizes include The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's Family Glampkation package, $250 Capitol Singapore and Chijmes gift vouchers, and $5 off a Grab ride.
SPH subscribers will be required to show their SPH e-card for redemption purposes.
This promotion is from Jan 14 to Feb 6, but excluding Feb 1 and 2.
ST+ news with benefits
The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events at shop.sph.com.sg
Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to https://subscribe.sph.com.sg
Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg