Kampung-themed carnival to promote family values and racial harmony draws big crowd

SINGAPORE - The football field at Our Tampines Hub was transformed into a kampung-themed carnival with more than 4,500 people attending Our Family Fest 2022 on Saturday.

Besides traditional food and dance performances, the carnival also included Up-Sized Kampung “Olympic” Games, where participants competed in traditional kampung games such as five stones. These were led by celebrities including actress Patricia Mok and comedian Fakkah Fuzz.

Organised by Jamiyah Singapore and 10 groups from various faiths including Buddhism, Christianity and Hinduism, the event aimed to promote family values and racial harmony as part of the Year of Celebrating SG Families.

The event, which was attended by Mr Desmond Choo, Mayor of North East District, also collected food donations for the less fortunate.