Kampung spirit alive for Hari Raya Haji

Some 70 volunteers from Masjid Ahmad Ibrahim worked together yesterday to make preparations for the korban ritual of sacrifice today, for which 144 sheep will be slaughtered.

The volunteers also prepared ingredients (above) for the Hari Raya Haji lunch that follows the first half of the ritual.

Ustaz Fachruddin Dzaki Mohamed, the mosque's manager, said Hari Raya Haji evokes nostalgia for the old kampung days, when the whole village would be involved in the preparations.

He said: "The spirit of 'gotong-royong' (working together) can be felt with a number of volunteers cooking food and preparing a light feast for korban volunteers."

The feast will be for about 300 volunteers and congregants who take part in the korban ritual. This is the fourth year that the mosque has prepared a feast for Hari Raya Haji.