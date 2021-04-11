Kampong Glam aglow with lights to mark Ramadan

Kampong Glam came alive yesterday with festive lights lining its streets to mark the fasting month of Ramadan.

For five hours from 7pm daily, several streets, including North Bridge Road, Arab Street, Kandahar Street, Baghdad Street and Bussorah Street, will be lit up with festive lights till May 12.

The light-up is part of a month-long celebratory campaign organised by One Kampong Gelam. Themed Cahaya Ramadan, it aims to share the spirit of Ramadan, which starts on Tuesday.

Throughout the period, there will also be evening light shows projecting animation and motifs of the rich history and culture of Kampong Glam onto the facade of Sultan Mosque.

Yesterday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee launched the campaign at the Malay Heritage Centre. He was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam and Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah. As part of the campaign, there will also be a series of programmes, from workshops and tours to online shows.

Kampong Glam is traditionally one of the centres of activities during the month of Ramadan.

Safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will be deployed in higher numbers in the area during the holy month to remind members of the public to observe the measures.

Mr Zaki Maarof, chairman of One Kampong Gelam, said banners, stickers and information boards have been put in place around Kampong Glam to remind visitors to adhere to the safe management measures.